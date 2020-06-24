InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Vent System (HLW-2244)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I realized the need for safer structures for occupants as well as firefighters," said an inventor from Hollywood, Florida. "This inspired me to develop a means to ventilate smoke when a fire occurs."

He developed the SELF APPLIED VENTILATION EMERGENCY SYSTEM to improve the overall safety of a house or business. This invention is adaptable for use in various residential and commercial structures to ensure the occupants could escape. Additionally, it could prevent flashover scenarios.

