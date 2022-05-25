InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Walking Stick (LJD-141)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have seen elderly individuals slip and fall when using a walking apparatus," said the inventor from Brooklyn, New York. "I created this invention to help provide enhanced safety when walking in ice or snow."

He invented the patent-pending SAFETY WALKING STICK to help reduce the incidence of falls when venturing out in inclement weather. This walking apparatus will offer added stability when out in slick conditions. It would help increase confidence and provide the individual support and peace of mind. Additionally, this device may reduce the incidence of falls and resultant injuries.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

