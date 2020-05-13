InventHelp Inventor Develops Salt Removal Device for Vehicle Undercarriage (JMC-2236)

PITTSBURGH, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a strain-free way to remove damaging salt from underneath my truck," said an inventor, from Strasburg, Ill., "so I invented the SALT HAWK EXTREME."

The patent pending invention provides an effective way to remove road salt and debris from the undercarriage of a vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to kneel or lay down to wash under a vehicle. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to prevent corrosion and salt damage. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables salt, mud and other grime to be easily cleaned."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JMC-2236, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

