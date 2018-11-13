InventHelp Inventor Develops Saltwater Soaking Tub (OCC-1380)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to improve the standard soaking tubs that are currently available," said an inventor from Corona, Calif. "This inspired me to develop a better and more affordable tub."

He developed the INFLATABLE ZERO GRAVITY HOT SALTWATER SOAKING TUB to provide an enhanced soaking experience that could soothe users. This invention would allow users to relax by reducing tension and inflammation throughout the body. Additionally, it would feature a portable design.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-OCC-1380, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

