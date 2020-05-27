InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanding Disc Tool (NJD-2081)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of attempting to position the sanding discs on my Makita 5-inch orbital sander so that the holes line up on the two pieces properly," said an inventor from Fords, New Jersey. "This inspired me to develop a means to easily place the discs."

He developed the patent pending SMART SANDING JIG to ensure that the holes in the disc and pad of the sander are properly aligned so that it would function properly. This invention would save valuable time, energy and frustration by eliminating the need to continually remove and replace a disc for proper alignment. Additionally, its simple design and compact size would result in it being reasonably priced.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-2081, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

