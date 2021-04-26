InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary & Strain-Free Way to Collect Dog Waste (TPA-3037)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I do not like bending down and fumbling with plastic bags while holding a leash to pick up after my dog," said an inventor, from Bradenton, Fla. "I thought there has to be an easier and cleaner way, so I invented the CLEAN SCOOP. This design enables the user to conveniently and easily pick up the waste without the strain of bending over and without your hand being inside the bag."

The invention provides an effective way to collect and dispose of pet dog waste. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend or touch pet waste. As a result, it enhances sanitation, comfort and convenience and it provides a less embarrassing way to pick up pet waste in public areas. The invention features a portable and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for urban dog owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-3037, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

