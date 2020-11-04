InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Accessory for Commuters (LGI-2914)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective barrier between a commuter's skin and the handle or pole held when opening public doors or when standing on a moving bus, train, or other transit vehicle," said an inventor, from Hempstead, N.Y., "so I invented the PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION HANDLE BUDDY. My design offers an improved alternative to using a fabric glove, coat sleeve, paper napkin and other makeshift covers."

The invention eliminates the need to directly touch public transit poles and handles. In doing so, it helps to prevent the spread of germs. As a result, enhances sanitation and safety and it provides peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize public transportation. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

