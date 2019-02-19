InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Accessory (HTM-7127)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to sanitize a public toilet seat while traveling," said an inventor, from Poughkeepsie, N.Y., "so I invented the VERTEL ROBB HEALTH PRO."

The invention provides an effective way to protect the skin from wetness, germs and bacteria on a public toilet seat. In doing so, it enhances sanitation and convenience. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added protection against germs in public restrooms."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-7127, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

