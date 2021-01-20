InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Cart Cleaner (FED-2236)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was thinking about germs and bacteria which result in the spread of diseases and illnesses," said an inventor from Tacoma, Wash. "This inspired me to develop a means to provide shoppers with more sanitary carts."

He developed the WASHAWAY that offers more healthful conditions by improving the sanitation of carts. This may provide shoppers with peace of mind by preventing the transference of germs, bacteria and perspiration between shopping cart users. By reducing the spread of infectious illnesses this invention may contribute to greater customer satisfaction and increased revenues.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2236, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

