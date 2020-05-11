InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Communion Wafer Server (SOG-415)

PITTSBURGH, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the Catholic celebration of the mass has always centered around the reception of the body of Christ, the method of distributing the symbolic hosts has aroused some health concerns. Thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Folsom, Calif., there is now a safer and healthier way for Catholics to receive communion.

He developed CATHOLIC COMMUNION SERVER to provide a way to distribute communion wafers without having to touch them. As such, it promotes sanitary conditions by reducing the chance of spreading germs and eliminates the risk of exposure to disease. As a result, it affords peace of mind for communion recipients, which enhances the administration of the symbolic body of Christ. In addition, it is convenient, effective, easy to use and affordably priced.

The inventor's health concerns inspired the idea. "I was worried about the potential for transmitting disease that exists," he said, "when Catholic priests or Eucharistic ministers touch communion hosts with their hands to dispense them during Mass."

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SOG-415, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

