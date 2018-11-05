InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Disinfecting Mat (DPH-494)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "When visiting friends' homes I have been asked to remove my shoes as well as by my wife at home," said an inventor from Centennial, Colo. "This inspired me to develop a means to clean the soles of footwear and pet paws prior to entering a home."

He developed the patent pending KYSO MAT to clean shoes and paws before entering a premise. This invention would eliminate having to remove one's shoes upon entering a residence. This simple-to-use mat would have a set number of peel-and-throw-away sanitary sheets to provide homeowners with peace of mind by improving the sanitary conditions of a home.

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DPH-494, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

