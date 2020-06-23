InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Kit (AAT-4419)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We tailgate and must employ portable toilet facilities," said inventors from McDonough, Georgia. "This inspired us to develop a sanitary kit that provides peace of mind when using these the portable units."

They developed the RESTROOM GENIE which offers a more sanitary method of using a public restroom to provide users with peace of mind. This invention could provide added comfort and cleanliness due to is all-in-one and disposable design. Additionally, it would be lightweight, compact and portable.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAT-4419, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

