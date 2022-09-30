InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Packaging for Canned Beverages (PLB-182)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more sanitary way to enjoy a beverage from a can," said an inventor, from Pilesgrove, N.J., "so I invented the SAFE SIP. My design protects the can opening from dust, bacteria, germs, viruses and debris."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved packaging design for canned beverages. In doing so, it ensures that the container opening is clean and sterile. As a result, it improves sanitary conditions and it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a simple and user-friendly design that is easy to use and recycle so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PLB-182, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp