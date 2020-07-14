InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Seat Cover (CBA-3778)

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am aware of the amount of germs found on frequently used areas," said an inventor from Charlotte, North Carolina. This inspired me to develop a protective cover for various seating areas."

She developed the SANI-SHEETS to protect users from germs, food, beverages, dirt and bacteria. This invention increases sanitary conditions while providing users with peace of mind when sitting in public seats. Additionally, it would feature a lightweight, compact and portable design.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CBA-3778, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

