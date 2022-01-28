InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Seat (NYS-128)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an older man, it is increasingly difficult for me to use the toilet," said an inventor from Biloxi, Miss. "This inspired me to develop a means to transform any toilet into a urinal."

He developed the G URINAL SEAT that would be easy to use as well as install to provide a sanitary means of keeping urine from splashing onto various surfaces. This invention could keep the toilet area sanitary and clean to save time and energy when cleaning the bathroom. It would feature a practical and durable design that could appeal especially to older men who inadvertently splatter. Additionally, this would be ideal for use in households & restaurants where space is limited.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NYS-128, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

