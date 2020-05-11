InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Way to Store a Toothbrush (TPA-2938)

PITTSBURGH, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient and sanitary storage solution for toothbrushes in the bathroom," said an inventor, from Hudson, Fla., "so I invented the TOOTHBRUSH CADDY."

The invention provides a more sanitary way to store a toothbrush. In doing so, it could help to prevent the transfer of germs. It also ensures that a toothbrush is easily accessible and it could help to promote oral health, thus providing encouragement to children to brush their teeth on a more regular basis via the entertainment value it delivers. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to store a toothbrush in an unsanitary cup or cabinet."

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TPA-2938, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

