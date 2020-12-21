InventHelp Inventor Develops Scalp Pain Relieving Product for Cancer Patients (OCM-1440)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My head and scalp hurt after chemo treatments. I thought there could be a product with health benefits to reduce the pain and discomfort," said an inventor, from Buena Park, Calif., "so I invented the UNIQUE CHEMO CREAM RELIEVER!! My design helps to cool and sooth the scalp and it could assist with hair growth."

The invention helps to alleviate scalp pain from chemotherapy treatments. In doing so, it offers an alternative to drugs. As a result, it enhances comfort and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an all-natural design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for cancer patients. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCM-1440, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

