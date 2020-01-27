InventHelp Inventor Develops School/College Safety System (CLM-429)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to help stop school shootings," said an inventor from Columbus, Ohio. "I put my mind to it and came up with this security system that helps stop shooters before they get a chance to cause any harm."

He developed DACON'S GUNS RESTRICTED to allow armed individuals to be stopped before they enter the building. The system enables school officials to contact law enforcement quickly. It also detains the individual until police arrive to resolve the situation. The invention helps to deter dangerous individuals and keep them off the premises. Additionally, it is designed to enhance personal safety, and it offers added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CLM-429, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

