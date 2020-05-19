InventHelp Inventor Develops Seat Belt Verification Accessory (AUP-1130)

PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for law enforcement and other drivers to know if you're wearing a seat belt without stopping and checking," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented the SAFETY SEAT BELT ACCESSORY."

The invention provides an effective way to verify if a driver is wearing a safety belt. It also offers a convenient reminder for other drivers and passengers to wear seat belts. As a result, it could help to prevent police from stopping law-abiding drivers and it enhances safety and peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent hassles and delays associated with seat belt checks."

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AUP-1130, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

