InventHelp Inventor Develops Second Portable Display Device for Mobile Devices (TPA-3063)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to enjoy a desktop-like video experience anywhere while using a mobile device (e.g. wireless or USB)," said an inventor, from Apollo Beach, Fla., "so I invented the G. P. PORTABLE MONITOR. My design can be used in a stand-alone application for on-the-go video display purposes or it can be used for mobile office applications and presentations."

The patent-pending invention provides a second portable display device for use with mobile devices or portable computers. In doing so, it could enhance entertainment. It can also be used for presentation purposes. The invention features a compact and portable design that is convenient and easy to use (e.g. wireless or USB) so it is ideal for households, businesses and the owners of mobile devices and portable computers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TPA-3063, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp