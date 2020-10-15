InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Fuel Nozzle (LVT-246)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an owner-operator truck driver, I have spent years standing in fuel-soaked fuel islands and also have had the fuel pump nozzle slip out of the tank on a freightliner test truck I was evaluating," said an inventor from Pahrump, Nevada. This inspired me to develop a means to hold the fuel pump nozzle in place while refueling."

She developed the NOZZLE BUDDY for a freightliner to prevent a pump nozzle from slipping outward while refueling. This patent-pending invention may eliminate a petrochemical mess that may pose a fire hazard and environmental pollution. Additionally, it may provide peace of mind for safety-conscious truck drivers while also saving money in fuel loss.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LVT-246, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

