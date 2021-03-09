InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Liner (SKC-623)

PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm tired of the ugly knot tied on the edge of the trash bag so that it fits the rim of the trash can," said an inventor from Allen, Texas. "This inspired me to develop custom fit liners that would have an enhanced appearance."

She developed the J.I.P. BAG that conforms to the shape of any receptacle due to an elasticized edge. This convenient, practical and cost-effective liner prevents leaks and spills between the receptacle and liner. It also eliminates employing rubber bands or tying unsightly knots around the rim of the can. Additionally, this product features a novel, eye-catching and decorative appearance.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SKC-623, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

