InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Load Lock Storage (ORD-2828)

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a professional truck driver I am tired of continually losing load locks resulting in purchasing replacements. This inspired us to develop a better means of securing and storing the locks."

They developed the patent-pending ET TRAILER BAR HOLDER to keep load locks readily accessible inside the trailer to eliminate the frustration and delays due to misplaced or missing load locks. The use of this invention would save considerable time and effort as well as reducing stress and anxiety for truck drivers. Additionally, it would ensure that important deliveries are made in a timely fashion.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ORD-2828, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

