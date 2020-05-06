InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Monitor Case (WDH-2532)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a means through which gun owners would be more aware of their weapons at all times," said an inventor from Clifton, Virginia. "This inspired me to develop a better case that may deter anyone from using the gun."

He developed the HK GUN CASE to provide gun owners with information on the status of firearms. This invention would alert the gun owner if anyone was attempting to access and use the weapon or if it was being moved. It could provided enhanced security which may save lives.

The original design was submitted to the Washington, D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-WDH-2532, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

