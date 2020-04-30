InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Receptacle for Home Deliveries (IPL-685)

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While online ordering is very convenient and time-saving for consumers, the actually delivery process can be troublesome because packages are often left in full view unattended. Fortunately, an inventor from Indianapolis, Ind., has made it much easier and safer to receive those packages.

He developed a prototype for HOME DELIVERY LOCK BOX, patent-pending, to provide a safe and secure receptacle for home deliveries from package carriers. As such, it prevents theft of packages left outside unattended and protects them against weather-related damage. Thus it not only saves the expense of replacing damaged or stolen packages but eliminates the need to waste time waiting at home for deliveries as well. At the same time, it affords easy access for authorized users. In addition, it is convenient, practical, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I got this idea when I had ordered some expensive electronic devices for home delivery and needed to come home and await their arrival," he said, "since I was worried about them being damaged or stolen."

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-IPL-685, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

