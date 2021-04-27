InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Stand Lock (NJD-2302)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I went to hunt in the woods, I found someone using my hunting stand," said an inventor from Boyanne, N.J. "This inspired me to develop a means to keep other hunters from the stand for peace of mind."

He developed the M & T LADDER LOCK to create a barrier that could be locked to the ladder of the stand to provide enhanced security for an unattended tree stand. This convenient and easy to use invention could reduce the risk of the stand being vandalized or damaged. Additionally, it would eliminate the theft of the stand and its replacement cost.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2302, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

