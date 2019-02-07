InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Storage Box for Deliveries (TRO-124)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted peace of mind, knowing that expected parcels would not be left at my door and potentially stolen," said one of two inventors from Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. "This is a serious problem today in the world with online deliveries. My idea means less hassle and loss for consumers, and is also better for courier companies."

They created a prototype for the ULTIMATE BOX to allow online orders, deliveries and mail to be received in secure fashion. The unit eliminates the need for the courier to leave the package at the door. The accessory prevents delivered packages from being stolen or tampered with. It also safeguards packages against damages. The invention offers added peace of mind. In addition, the unit features a weatherproof, rugged, durable design.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-124, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

