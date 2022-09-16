InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Vehicle Accessory for Dogs (CHK-216)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and comfortable accessory for cushioning a dog's head and neck while riding in a car," said an inventor, from St. Louis, Mo., "so I invented the DOGGIE COMFORT REST. My design would also allow the dog to easily rest his head over an open window while traveling in the car."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect a pet dog's head and neck while traveling in a vehicle. In doing so, it ensures that the dog's head and neck are supported when riding with his head outside or over an open window. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it ensures that the neck is cushioned against bumps. It also could help to keep the dog calm. The invention features a portable and practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for pet dog owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-216, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp