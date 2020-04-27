InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Way to Protect Delivered Packages (CLM-447)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more secure way to receive deliveries and packages at work or home," said an inventor, from Groveport, Ohio, "so I invented THE BOX."

The invention provides an effective way to protect package deliveries from theft and inclement weather. In doing so, it ensures that packages remain safe and dry. As a result, it increases convenience and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a secure design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to prevent stolen and weather-damaged packages."

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CLM-447, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

