InventHelp Inventor Develops Security Bar (CBA-3752)

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work shift work and desired a means to protect my wife while she is home alone," said an inventor from Hartsville, South Carolina. "This inspired me to develop a security device to prevent intruders from entering homes."

He developed the DOOR BRACE to minimize the potential of theft and violent crimes by preventing anyone from opening an entry door and gaining access to a home or business. This invention would provide users with enhanced safety as well as peace of mind. Additionally, it would be easy to use as well as install.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

