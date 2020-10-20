InventHelp Inventor Develops Security Device for Refrigerators (LCC-5051)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to prevent kids and teenagers from taking beer and alcohol from the refrigerator," said an inventor, from Oxford, Pa., "so I invented the SECURITY DEVICE FOR FRIDGE."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to secure or safeguard food/beverage items within a refrigerator. In doing so, it prevents unauthorized individuals from accessing the food/beverage items. As a result, it enhances security and it could provide added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to install so it is ideal for households, offices, dormitories and other shared living spaces. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to restrict access to certain food and beverage items within your refrigerator."

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-5051, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

