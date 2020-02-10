InventHelp Inventor Develops Security Light to Increase Safety and Convenience (HUN-776)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved outdoor light fixture for households and businesses," said an inventor, from Huffman, Texas, "so I invented the JERRY LIGHT."

The patent pending invention provides an effective way to illuminate an outdoor area for added safety. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional security lights and spotlights. It also enables a security camera or other electronic devices to be easily powered. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design increases convenience and it eliminates the need to struggle with extension cords."

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HUN-776, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

