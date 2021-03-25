InventHelp Inventor Develops Security Product to Prevent Propeller Theft (SKC-661)

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better security device to prevent criminals from stealing the propeller from a boat while it is parked on a trailer," said an inventor, from Lynn Haven, Fla., "so I invented the PROPLOCK. My design eliminates the worry of returning to your boat trailer and finding your expensive propeller has been taken."

The invention provides an improved way to secure a boat propeller while parked on a trailer. In doing so, it helps to prevent an expensive propeller from being stolen. As a result, it increases security and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for boat owners. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SKC-661, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

