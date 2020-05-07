InventHelp Inventor Develops Self-Cleaning Tire (PIT-1009)

PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love to play in the dirt, however, when dual tires get loaded with mud traction is lost requiring the tires to be cleaned," said an inventor from Meadville, Pennsylvania. "This inspired me to develop a better tire that would be self cleaning."

He developed the MUDDAWAY TRACTOR TIRES to prevent a farmer from getting stuck in the mud. This invention would feature a self-cleaning design that would provide traction while channeling mud and dirt away. It would keep the tractor moving in soft and muddy fields to ensure that important work is performed in a timely and efficient manner.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

