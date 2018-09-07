InventHelp Inventor Develops Set of Improved Lower-Leg Weights (LVG-146)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love running, and I enjoy wearing ankle weights to get a more intense workout," said an inventor from Las Vegas, Nev. "However, the weights leave me with scrapes on my ankles. To solve this problem, I came up with a safer, better design for such weights."

He developed the SHOE WEIGHT to offer an effective way to add weight to the lower legs for exercising. The kit makes walking and running more intense. This allows for a more productive and energetic workout. The accessories provide an alternative to conventional ankle weights. The units are designed so as not to scrape ankles or cause discomfort. In addition, they also are wearable while engaged in everyday activities.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LVG-146, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

