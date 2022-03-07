InventHelp Inventor Develops Set of Rugged Accessories for Trucks (NWO-378)

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a cool way to customize the exterior of a truck or SUV," said an inventor, from Loranger, La., "so I invented the CHAIN IT UP. My design increases style and prevents your vehicle from blending in with the crowd."

The invention provides a rugged accessory for light trucks and SUVs. In doing so, it eliminates the need to display ordinary bumpers, side steps and handrails. As a result, it enhances the appearance of the vehicle and it could spark attention. The invention features a distinct and durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of light trucks and SUVs. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NWO-378, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp