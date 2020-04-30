InventHelp Inventor Develops Shield to Protect Rims from Tire Shine Solution (HTM-8099)

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InventHelp® introduces "Goo Guard," an accessory that safeguards a vehicle's rims while spraying tire shine solution.

"Goo Guard" covers a vehicle's rims when polishing the tires with chemical solutions. The shield intercepts accidental overspray of tire shine solution to avoid rim contact and streaking. This reduces the time and effort involved with detailing the rims and tires. The invention makes the result much more satisfying to the automobile owner.

Professional detailers could even perform tire polishing in less time to increase productivity and profits. "Goo Guard" keeps residue off the outer rims that might otherwise attract unsightly dirt, brake dust, and debris. Additionally, it is lightweight, reusable, affordable, and practical.

