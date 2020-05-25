InventHelp Inventor Develops Shoe Accessory To Prevent Lint Buildup (HKT-140)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a way to eliminate the buildup of lint in my sneakers," said an inventor from Long Valley, NJ, "so I invented the LINT STOPPER."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for a means to enhance the appearance of athletic shoes. It would provide a protective barrier for the heel area to prevent lint buildup from socks. The product could also prevent athletic shoes from looking worn. It would be easy to use, easy to install, and durable. Additionally, it could be produced in various designs and colors.

The inventor describes his invention. "I think shoe wearers will appreciate the simple and easy to use design, which could be inexpensive."

The original design was submitted to the Hackettstown sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HKT-140, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

