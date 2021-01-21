InventHelp Inventor Develops Shoe Cleaning Accessory for Vehicles (SVH-234)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I felt guilty getting into my new car with dirty shoes," said an inventor, from Hilton Head Is., S.C., "so I invented the V M CLEANER. My design ensures that your shoes are clean and free from dirt and other debris before entering your car or truck."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to clean shoes before entering a vehicle. In doing so, it prevents mud, snow, sand and debris from being tracked into the vehicle interior. As a result, it helps to keep the vehicle floor mats neat and clean and it eliminates the need to remove or change shoes. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Savannah sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SVH-234, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

