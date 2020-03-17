InventHelp Inventor Develops Shoe Sanitizing Device (BRK-2672)

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Huntsville, Ala., has developed the FOOT SANITIZER, a device that cleans and sanitizes the bottom of shoes. This improves the sanitary conditions in any home or commercial establishment.

"I invented this because of all the germs we accumulate on our shoes during our day-to-day activities," said the inventor. The FOOT SANITIZER effectively cleans and sanitizes the bottom of shoes. It offers a safe and non-toxic way to clean the soles of shoes and keeps outside germs and bacteria away from floors and carpeting. This helps to create a safer, cleaner, disease-free environment for the home, office, and public facilities. This convenient and easy-to-use device also saves on clean-up time. This device may offer peace of mind to health-conscious individuals.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BRK-2672, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

