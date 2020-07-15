InventHelp Inventor Develops Shoe Suitcase (DHM-563)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "When traveling, we have had numerous pairs of shoes damaged as they were crushed in suitcases," said inventors from Goldsboro, North Carolina. "This inspired us to develop a special article of luggage solely for footwear."

They developed the FOOTER to store shoes in a safe, organized and secure fashion to increase their longevity. This could save travelers money replacing damaged footwear. Additionally, this suitcase could eliminate transporting footwear in standard suitcases to reduce the incidence of clothing becoming soiled and odoriferous.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DHM-563, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

