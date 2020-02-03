InventHelp Inventor Develops Shoe/Boot Remover (DLL-3605)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Dallas, Texas, has developed the STEP-N-PULL, an improved means to allow individuals to quickly and easily remove various types of boots or shoes without bending, sitting or struggling. A prototype is available.

"I am a senior citizen, and the boot and shoe remover I have is unstable to use. This inspired me to develop a different style to make life a little easier," said the inventor. The patent-pending STEP-N-PULL offers an improved means of removing various types of shoes and boots. It eliminates the pain and discomfort associated with bending to remove foot coverings. It also eliminates the need for assistance, which allows an individual to feel more independent. The item is compact and lightweight in design for easy portability and storage. It is ideal for not only the general population, but also for the elderly, disabled individuals and frequent travelers.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3605, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

