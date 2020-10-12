InventHelp Inventor Develops Shoelace Lock (NJD-2212)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We noticed how loose or untied shoelaces may cause individuals to trip, slip or fall," said inventors from Middletown, New Jersey. "This inspired us to develop a means to ensure that the laces remained tied for enhanced safety."

They developed the SAFE LACE which protects wearers from tripping and falling due to dangling shoelaces. This invention ensures that the shoes remain secured for enhanced safety and peace of mind. It also simplifies the task of securing laced footwear. Additionally, it may enhance the appearance of the shoes while garnering a great deal of attention.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-2212, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

