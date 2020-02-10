InventHelp Inventor Develops Shooting Target Assembly (KOC-1143)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Howell, Mich., has developed the TARGET & GAME ASSEMBLY, a new item for target shooting enthusiasts and other outdoor enthusiasts. It provides a portable stand that is used to hold paper targets for an individual who is shooting pistols, rifles, air soft guns, bb guns, slingshots, etc. A prototype is available.

"I go to a public shooting range. Most of these ranges do not have target holders because maintaining them is costly. I was also looking for a target that was easy to transport. I took both of these concepts and developed a prototype," said the inventor.

The TARGET & GAME ASSEMBLY offers a convenient and practical item for shooting sports enthusiasts. Its versatile design allows it to be used in different settings. It allows a shooting enthusiast to create a shooting range at any location. This assembly is easy to assemble and disassemble in the matter of minutes. In turn, it saves time and enhances convenience. This assembly is durable for years of effective use.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KOC-1143, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

