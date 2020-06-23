InventHelp Inventor Develops Shopping Cart Accessory for Longer Length Items (ALL-2043)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to shop in a store with long items like a broom or wood in my cart," said an inventor, from McDonough, Ga., "so I invented the CART CADDY."

The invention provides an improved way to transport longer length items with a shopping cart. In doing so, it increases convenience when maneuvering around a store. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could increase the capacity of a shopping cart. The invention features a durable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for households and shopping establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to easily accommodate longer length items in a shopping cart."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2043, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

