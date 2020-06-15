InventHelp Inventor Develops Shopping Cart with Braking System (JMC-2197)

PITTSBURGH, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While shopping carts provide a valued service to consumers, it's not uncommon to see them careening across a parking lot and creating havoc. Fortunately, an inventor from Lyndon, Ill., found a way to keep them in place while transferring groceries to a car.

He developed the patent pending CART STOP to enable the user to lock the wheels of a shopping cart for loading and unloading. As such, it prevents the cart from rolling away in windy weather and on uneven or hilly surfaces. Thus, it reduces the chance of injury and property damage from a runaway cart. In other words, it enhances safety for shoppers, especially when children are riding in the cart.

The invention is usable on hardware store carts for carrying bulky items like sheets of plywood and drywall. It is usable by young children and beyond. It is definitely an improvement in customer service. In addition, it is cost efficient, durable, lightweight and easy to use.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "When I was Christmas shopping, I took a full cart of merchandise to my car and leaned it against the bumper to open the trunk, but the wind blew the cart away," he said. "While chasing it, I fell and was injured. After that, I came up with a good way to keep control of a shopping cart."

The original design was submitted to the national telemarketing office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JMC-2197, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

