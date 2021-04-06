InventHelp Inventor Develops Shower Accessory to Enhance Safety & Prevent Falls (SDB-1403)

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I came up with this idea after I almost fell in the bathtub. I thought there could be an improved safety accessory," said an inventor, from La Mesa, Calif., "so I invented the IDEA FOR BATHROOM SAFETY. My design could provide added safety and peace of mind when showering."

The invention enhances safety while showering or in the shower area. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional bathroom safety accessories. As a result, it increases balance and stability and it helps to prevent falls. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for elderly and physically challenged individuals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1403, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

