InventHelp Inventor Develops Shower Entry Bench (RVS-113)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting in and out the shower can present a challenge, particularly for anyone who has difficulty standing. Luckily, an inventor from Fontana, Calif., has designed a shower accessory that helps.

He developed SHOWER SLIDE to provide an easy way to enter and exit a shower stall with little or no assistance. As such, it fosters independence and self-reliance and reduces the chances of slips and falls. Versatile, sturdy and easy to install, it improves safety conditions in the bathroom. It is also comfortable, practical and reliable. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I have an elderly family member who needs help getting into the shower," he said. "This accessory is particularly beneficial in cases like this, but its design makes ideal for general use as well."

