InventHelp Inventor Develops Shower Ribbon Keepsake Bonnet (LCC-4522)

PITTSBURGH, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While photographs and cards preserve wedding day memories, the showers that precede that special day, have a unique keepsake of their own. A collection of gift ribbons and bows usually adorning a paper plate serves as a hat for the honoree. An inventor from Bethlehem, Pa., however, found the paper plate uncomfortable and inconvenient.

She developed a prototype for the patent pending OCCASIONS RIBBON HAT to provide a more attractive and comfortable alternative. As such, this durable, lightweight portable accessory remains securely in place on the celebrant's head. It is also practical and easy to assemble, wear, display or store. Users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is as well. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experiences inspired the idea. "At my bridal and baby showers, my ribbon hat was made on a paper plate," she said. "I thought it looked silly since it wouldn't stay on my head and felt there must be a better way to execute this time-honored tradition."

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

