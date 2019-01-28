InventHelp Inventor Develops Sight Word Sheets (FLA-3157)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I searched for sheets with sight words, however I could not find any on the Internet," said an inventor from Pompano Beach, Fla. "This inspired me to develop sheets to help children who have difficulty reading."

She developed the ADVANCED DEVELOPMENTAL PRODUCTS to help children learn sight words while relaxing in bed. The sheets would feature various levels of words as the child's skill and reading level improves. Additionally, this product would provide repeated exposure to words.

The original design was submitted to the Florida sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17- -, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

